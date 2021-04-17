Wrapped BNB 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.26 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $511.88 or 0.00831228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00290544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00734570 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,078.33 or 0.99183374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.65 or 0.00166685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,790,037 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

