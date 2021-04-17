WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.38

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$128.38 and last traded at C$126.68, with a volume of 63670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$125.71.

WSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$140.00 price target on WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Laurentian raised their target price on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$133.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$119.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global Inc. will post 4.8800003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

