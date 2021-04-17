XcelToken Plus (XLAB) Market Cap Hits $3.70 Million

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XcelToken Plus has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $23,422.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00070089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.72 or 0.00739264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00086477 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00032948 BTC.

XcelToken Plus Profile

XLAB is a coin. XcelToken Plus’ total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,499,840,241 coins. XcelToken Plus’ official Twitter account is @xceltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . XcelToken Plus’ official website is www.xceltrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XcelToken Exchange is fully backed by XcelTrip, XcelToken (Utility Token) and XcelPay Wallet that provides secured crypto trading with hot and cold wallets. “

Buying and Selling XcelToken Plus

