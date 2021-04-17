Xend Finance (XEND) Market Cap Reaches $21.36 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $21.36 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00067856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.92 or 0.00290544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.36 or 0.00734570 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,078.33 or 0.99183374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.88 or 0.00831228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

