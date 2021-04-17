xRhodium Price Down 3.6% This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. xRhodium has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $4,454.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00005077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xRhodium has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005201 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004370 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00032524 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00016442 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

