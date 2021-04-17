XYO Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $74.40 million and $969,885.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00067489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00724487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00087041 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00033440 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.