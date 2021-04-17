YENTEN (YTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $458.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $260,999.54 and $458.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,679.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.53 or 0.03950313 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 109.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.40 or 0.01835938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00508447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.71 or 0.00706403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.71 or 0.00554016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00061548 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00436275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003628 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

