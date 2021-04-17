Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. 2,430,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

