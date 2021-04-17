Zen Protocol Price Hits $0.0948 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0948 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $206.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $494.41 or 0.00802594 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00093389 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

