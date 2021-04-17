ZeuxCoin Trading 27.6% Lower This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $247,534.23 and approximately $49.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00068366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.45 or 0.00718517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00086670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00038561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033112 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.