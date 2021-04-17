Zilliqa 1-Day Volume Tops $572.98 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $2.57 billion and $572.98 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00068870 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003046 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,471,987,124 coins and its circulating supply is 11,180,519,971 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

