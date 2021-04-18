$0.07 EPS Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Q2 posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,645,203 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Q2 by 946.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,926,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Q2 by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Q2 by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,873,000 after buying an additional 106,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.44. 427,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,416. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Q2 has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.14.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

