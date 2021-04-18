$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of TTMI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 687,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,769. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $238,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

