$0.39 EPS Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Endava reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The firm had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endava by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.85. 31,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,175. Endava has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

