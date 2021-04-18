0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.43 Billion

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One 0x coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00003200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.43 billion and $318.25 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00688906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

0x Profile

0x (ZRX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

