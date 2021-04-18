$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 257.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $43.61. 109,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,532. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

