116,143 Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

BATS:GSEW traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.15. 112,182 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

