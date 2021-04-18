124,368 Shares in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 347,880 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $519.89 million, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

