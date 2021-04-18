$150.20 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post $150.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $151.40 million. Calix reported sales of $101.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $599.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $674.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after buying an additional 1,004,122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 1,301.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after buying an additional 762,707 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,425,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.29 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.