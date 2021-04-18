$157.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post sales of $157.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $106.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year sales of $628.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.00 million to $630.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $653.30 million, with estimates ranging from $651.20 million to $655.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $158.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,128 shares of company stock worth $155,019. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.