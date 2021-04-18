$188.87 Million in Sales Expected for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post $188.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $187.00 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $829.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.40 million to $833.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $888.80 million, with estimates ranging from $859.50 million to $911.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $67.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $41.55 and a 12 month high of $67.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

