19,031 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 3.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 36,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 127,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,359,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $224.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,283,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,726,344. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

