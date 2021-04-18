19,215 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Purchased by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evergy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

