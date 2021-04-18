1irstcoin Reaches Market Cap of $25.61 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $25.61 million and $63,200.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00130444 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

