$214.00 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report $214.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $143.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $871.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.20 million to $880.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $922.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.