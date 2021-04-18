21,916 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.96. 1,292,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.89.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

