222,207 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 222,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,477,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 510.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Replimune Group by 233.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 94,999 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 60,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,773,921 shares in the company, valued at $78,815,310.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,974 shares of company stock worth $7,822,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

REPL opened at $29.96 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.47 and a current ratio of 19.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

