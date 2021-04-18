$237.52 Million in Sales Expected for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to announce sales of $237.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.20 million and the highest is $241.00 million. Trex reported sales of $200.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $104.98 on Friday. Trex has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

