$270.83 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to post $270.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.50 million. Cardtronics posted sales of $306.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.54 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. Cardtronics has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Cardtronics news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rahul Gupta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $89,079.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,238.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,465 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardtronics by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

