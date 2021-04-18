$30.19 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will post $30.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.66 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Altabancorp posted sales of $30.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $123.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.20 million to $124.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $130.00 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.65 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altabancorp from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $820.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.99. Altabancorp has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

