$376.34 Million in Sales Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will post sales of $376.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $385.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.65 million. Angi reported sales of $343.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Angi had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,281. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Angi by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.68 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

