38,150 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,022,000 after buying an additional 15,434,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $79,072,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $47,743,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $38,564,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,628,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,411,000 after buying an additional 738,301 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.