$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce $5.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $31.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIFE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital upped their price target on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.