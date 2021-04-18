$5.38 Million in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce $5.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750,000.00 and the highest is $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma posted sales of $8.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.70 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $31.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LIFE stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.33.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.
