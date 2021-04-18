50,878 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.68.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.15 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

