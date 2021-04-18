$579.91 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to report sales of $579.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $579.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $605.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

