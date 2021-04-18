66,645 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of The RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $66,968.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,217,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,471,888.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $1,010,121. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.