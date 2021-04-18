87,185 Shares in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of InfuSystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Shares of INFU opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.01 million, a P/E ratio of 62.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 29.88%.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.