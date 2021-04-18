8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading Down 25.8% This Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $30,208.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000582 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001712 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

