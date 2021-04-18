9,995 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.2% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of PG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. 7,708,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.