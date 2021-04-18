A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 8,610 3M (NYSE:MMM)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 22.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

MMM opened at $198.58 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

