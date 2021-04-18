A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $262.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $136.38 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.18.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

