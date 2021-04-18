A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.5% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 540,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,122 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

