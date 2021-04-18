A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group accounts for about 2.2% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 47.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.64.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.