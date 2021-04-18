A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Update

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,800 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 174,800 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $946,750. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of AMRK opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -0.44. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $40.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.