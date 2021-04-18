Aavegotchi Price Reaches $1.10 on Major Exchanges (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $44.28 million and $30.77 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00001946 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00067867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00676196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00088742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00038661 BTC.

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 43,911,618 coins and its circulating supply is 40,351,655 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.