AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,398 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $65,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV opened at $107.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $190.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.