Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after buying an additional 303,700 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,325 shares of company stock worth $9,129,985 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

NYSE ACN opened at $286.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.26. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $288.10. The company has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

