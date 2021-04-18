Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Up 41.5% in March

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,100 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 644,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

