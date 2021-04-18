ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stake Lessened by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of ACM Research worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ACM Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ACMR. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average is $87.49. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.69 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.77 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.