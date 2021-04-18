ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile
Read More: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.