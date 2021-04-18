ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in March

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

